Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (SAN) a €3.75 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.27 ($6.13).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

