James Investment Research Inc. Sells 32,440 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 56.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 52.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 235,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 54.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis raised Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cambrex in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE CBM opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.54. Cambrex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. Cambrex’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corp. engages in the provision of products, services, and technologies to accelerate and improve the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics. It supplies to innovator and generic pharmaceutical companies. Its products include generic and branded APIs, controlled substances, chiral compounds, high potency APIs, and advanced intermediates.

