James Birks Bovaird Sells 16,108 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (EFR) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director James Birks Bovaird sold 16,108 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$61,066.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,295 shares in the company, valued at C$300,610.52.

Shares of EFR stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.82. 199,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,068. Energy Fuels Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of $349.58 million and a PE ratio of -11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.370000009736842 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

