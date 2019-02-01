Jaime Contreras Sells 177,457 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,015,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,663. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 177,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

