J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in a report published on Thursday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

“1Q19 EBIT beat our and consensus estimate by 12% & 7%, albeit from a low base. Improved pricing and manufacturing efficiencies drove the beat. Organic sales growth of ~2% is still below historical levels and was aided ~150 bps by certain non-recurring events. Until we see a pathway to sustainable 3-5% sales growth and consistent margins expansion, we prefer to remain on the sidelines especially given the stock’s premium valuation.”,” Jefferies Financial Group’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.78. 8,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,448. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $125.98 and a 12 month high of $162.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $322,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $380,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,563,985 shares in the company, valued at $557,015,215.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

