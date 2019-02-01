Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director David George Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

