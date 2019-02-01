IslaCoin (ISL) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. IslaCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,750.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IslaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One IslaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About IslaCoin

IslaCoin (CRYPTO:ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin . IslaCoin’s official website is www.islacoin.net

Buying and Selling IslaCoin

IslaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IslaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

