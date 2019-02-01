iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2112 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.
Shares of BATS:GHYG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 10,017 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $51.63.
