iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,954,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,421,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after acquiring an additional 193,559 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 303,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

