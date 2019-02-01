ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 12 month low of $2,026.00 and a 12 month high of $2,160.00.

