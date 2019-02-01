ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2163 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a fifty-two week low of $2,026.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,160.00.

