ISHARES TR/IBONDS DEC 2023 TER (IBML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

ISHARES TR/IBONDS DEC 2023 TER (BATS:IBML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/IBONDS DEC 2023 TER’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BATS:IBML traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,811 shares. ISHARES TR/IBONDS DEC 2023 TER has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

