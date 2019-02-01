ISHARES TR/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD (ISTB) Short Interest Down 94.8% in January

ISHARES TR/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,629 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the December 31st total of 801,715 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $49.50 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 195,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 63,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

