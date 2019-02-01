ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2296 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.40. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,994.28 and a 1 year high of $2,480.00.

