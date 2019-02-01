iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Holdings Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $148.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

