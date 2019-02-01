iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Holdings Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,738 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $161.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

