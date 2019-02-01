iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Holdings Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

