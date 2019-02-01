iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0612 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MEAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,982 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/ishares-short-maturity-municipal-bond-etf-mear-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

