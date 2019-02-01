iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Stake Raised by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 182,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,177,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $157.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

