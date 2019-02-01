iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) Stake Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $64.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

