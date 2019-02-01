iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) Position Reduced by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,488,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,530,000 after buying an additional 875,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 97,563 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 542,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth $9,665,000.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

