iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Decreased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,217 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735,196 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,857,000. Cartica Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 4,824,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,512,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-stake-decreased-by-rwc-asset-management-llp.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.