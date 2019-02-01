iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735,196 shares during the period. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,857,000. Cartica Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 4,824,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,512,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

