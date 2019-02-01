iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Reduced by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 55,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $1,836,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 147,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock remained flat at $$62.68 during trading hours on Friday. 547,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,605,004. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $74.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-holdings-reduced-by-v-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.