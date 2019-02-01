iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.39 (HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3886 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. 24,749,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,309,873. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $86.68.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

