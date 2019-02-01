iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Holdings Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 816,883 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

