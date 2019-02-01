iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.
Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 54,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.
Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.