iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $928,473,000. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $697,104,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,017,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,010,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,735,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

