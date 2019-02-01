iRobot (IRBT) Stock Price Up 8.4%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.02. Approximately 1,308,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 562,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Sidoti raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 63,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $5,682,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,561,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 24,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $2,000,148.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,554,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,780,274. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in iRobot by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iRobot by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in iRobot by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

