Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) EVP Derrick Sung Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Derrick Sung sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derrick Sung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 28th, Derrick Sung sold 9,068 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $762,074.72.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

