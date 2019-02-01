Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Position Cut by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,685 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $39,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Iqvia by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,196,000 after acquiring an additional 66,748 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 30.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Iqvia to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.12. 247,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,966. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $135.48.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 9,500 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $1,219,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 3,573,545 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $442,118,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,747,433 shares of company stock worth $834,836,396. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

