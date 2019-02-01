IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.28 Million

Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce sales of $314.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.34 million to $318.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $361.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $228.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $222.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 864,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,925,000 after acquiring an additional 652,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after buying an additional 325,425 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 741,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after buying an additional 297,295 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 684,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,888,000 after buying an additional 132,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 574,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,668,000 after buying an additional 238,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $136.93. 602,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,106. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.82. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $261.77.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.