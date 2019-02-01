Investors Sell Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) on Strength (XLF)

Investors sold shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $145.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $234.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $89.30 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $25.98

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

