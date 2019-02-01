Investors Sell Hilton Hotels (HLT) on Strength (HLT)

Traders sold shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $46.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $99.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.44 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Hilton Hotels had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Hilton Hotels traded up $0.98 for the day and closed at $74.13

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 86.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,625,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,259,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 53.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

