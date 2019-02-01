Investors Sell Autodesk (ADSK) on Strength (ADSK)

Investors sold shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $42.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $87.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.86 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Autodesk had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Autodesk traded up $1.87 for the day and closed at $149.07
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Argus raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.84.
In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $136,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,843,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $11,896,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $18,346,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
