Investors Sell Autodesk (ADSK) on Strength (ADSK)

Investors sold shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $42.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $87.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.86 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Autodesk had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Autodesk traded up $1.87 for the day and closed at $149.07

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Argus raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Get Autodesk alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $136,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,843,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $11,896,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $18,346,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/investors-sell-autodesk-adsk-on-strength-adsk.html.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.