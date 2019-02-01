Investors Sell Ameriprise Financial (AMP) on Strength (AMP)

Investors sold shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on strength during trading on Friday. $29.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.67 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Ameriprise Financial had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. Ameriprise Financial traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $126.89

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,861,000 after buying an additional 825,832 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 183.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 249,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,510,000 after buying an additional 161,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,954,000 after buying an additional 382,319 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

