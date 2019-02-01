Investors Sell Allergan (AGN) on Strength (AGN)

Investors sold shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $119.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $173.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.73 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Allergan had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. Allergan traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $144.07

Several analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $255.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allergan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.37.

Get Allergan alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allergan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Allergan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Allergan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Allergan by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Allergan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Sell Allergan (AGN) on Strength (AGN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/investors-sell-allergan-agn-on-strength-agn.html.

About Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.