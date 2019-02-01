Investors Buy Valero Energy (VLO) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $131.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.29 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Valero Energy had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded down ($2.56) for the day and closed at $85.26

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,374.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,821,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,212,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,246,000 after acquiring an additional 441,925 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,844,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,647,000 after acquiring an additional 832,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

