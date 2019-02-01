Investors Buy Shares of Bank of America (BAC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $425.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $226.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $199.13 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bank of America had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Bank of America traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $28.38

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $297.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,163,000 after acquiring an additional 455,380 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,621,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,236,000 after acquiring an additional 584,443 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,187,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,804,000 after acquiring an additional 217,088 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,784,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

