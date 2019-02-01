Investors Buy Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $21.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.44 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Elanco Animal Health had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Elanco Animal Health traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $30.16

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,182,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,837,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,567,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) on Weakness” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/investors-buy-elanco-animal-health-elan-on-weakness.html.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELAN)

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.