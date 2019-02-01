Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.77. Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 4013888 shares trading hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $51,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

