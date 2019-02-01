Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Position Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,877 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,693,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,863,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,222,000 after acquiring an additional 633,057 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,614,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,053,000 after acquiring an additional 137,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,373,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,235,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $168.16 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

