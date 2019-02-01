Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Invesco Mortgage Capital earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Brian Norris acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,124.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

