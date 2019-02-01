Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stake Lifted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 295,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

