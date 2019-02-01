Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (FXSG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 230. Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $75.93.

