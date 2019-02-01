Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) VP Jamie Samath Sells 458 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,005.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Monday, December 3rd, Jamie Samath sold 227 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.86, for a total value of $123,002.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $523.64 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $581.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,155,000 after buying an additional 1,068,107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9,825.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 176.4% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-vp-jamie-samath-sells-458-shares-of-stock.html.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.