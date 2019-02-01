Intuit Inc. (INTU) Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 704,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,793,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,273,455,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $689,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at $639,184.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 85,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $16,887,177.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,871,271.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,207 shares of company stock valued at $68,710,900 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.27. 28,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,226. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

