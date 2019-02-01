International Paper (IP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion.
IP traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,071. International Paper has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.
International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
