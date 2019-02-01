Insider Selling: ThreeD Capital Inc (IDK) Director Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Allen Lone sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,293.28.
CNSX:IDK opened at $0.08 on Friday. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
