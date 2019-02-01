Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $785,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TXN stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. 5,601,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,427,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/insider-selling-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-insider-sells-7800-shares-of-stock.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.